Ms. Elizabeth Jane Sanford, age 86 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021. She was born in Kay County, Oklahoma on April 2, 1935 to the late Oscar and Nancy Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Everett Lee Hunter, great-grandson Grant Joseph Williber and sister Fern Hannon. She is survived by her husband, Archie Sanford of Tullahoma, children Leroy Hunter (Kelly), Debbie Agee (Rick), John Hunter (Loretta), Troy Hunter (Jean), and Treva Willis (Steve); brother Kenneth Wallace (Doris) and sister Winnie Myers (Larry), as well as 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Lizz was enjoyed her roles caregiver in various settings. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse by trade, giving knowledgeable care to her patients over the years. In addition to raising five children of her own, she was always willing to open her home to people in need, earning her the title of “Granny” to many. She was firm in her faith and was an active member of her church, Westside Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. She was a member of the church board and of the church’s missionary council, where she was longtime missions education coordinator of the advocate for families serving the church across the world. She was an influential participant in all of the church’s activities across the years. Every Christmas, Lizz and Archie decorated the church for the holidays, they often bought homemade snacks and other treats for their friends at the church. They never shied away from the hard work that often comes with being dedicated Christians. She and her husband, Archie, were often elected to be delegates to the East Tennessee Church of the Nazarene’s yearly district assembly. Lizz and Archie often traveled to visit with family and friends across the county; they were often doing new things to encourage others, sharing their love for Jesus and the church in everything that they did.
Lizz taught life lessons by being emotionally and spiritually strong despite persistent ailments. She often told others that she could do the same things that younger people could do, but it might take a little more time and energy. One fond memory is that she loved enjoying the various seasons of the year, and following a big snowball one winter, she and Archie put on their winter clothes, went outside, and made snow angels on the snow-covered lawn. Toward the end of her life, her health conditions consumed more and more of her energy, and her husband, Archie, became her dedicated caregiver. Archie demonstrated a powerful and strong love for his wife, despite his own advanced age and health conditions. He made sure that Lizz had everything that she ever needed and wanted. He cooked meals and did household chores, keeping her close to his side for as long as he could. They were inseparable, they were soulmates, and they enjoyed being together.
She loved to crochet, was an avid reader, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lizz was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service was held in her honor on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at Westside Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma with Rev. Bobby McBee officiating. The church is located at 123 Westside Drive, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 27, 2021