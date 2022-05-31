Funeral Services for Elizabeth Jean Bowles, 71, of Moore County, will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Eddie Canady officiating. Burial to follow in Head of Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mrs. Bowles passed from this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Elizabeth was born on May 16, 1951, the daughter of the late Raymond Deaton and Bernice Deaton Osborne. She attended Hurricane Baptist Church. Before retiring Elizabeth was employed with Tennessee Apparel, Oak Tech, and Jack Daniels. She was a big supporter of Moore County Football and Softball. Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very proud of her family especially her grandchildren. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Elizabeth enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, vacationing to the beach, sewing various things, and loved doing yard work.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Harmon and Darlene Smith; sister-in-law, Sarah Deaton. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jimmie Bowles; one son, Barry Bowles (Rhonda); one daughter, Jennifer Clemans (Chris); two grandchildren, Katherine “Kate” Bowles and Tyler Bowles; one brother, Mike Deaton (Anna); one sister, Rose Smith (Emerson); many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Society.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 1, 2022