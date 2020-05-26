Elizabeth Lucille Goodwin Haddan, 90, of Tullahoma, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Lucille loved to cook for her family, listen to music and tending to her flowers. She loved to spend time with her family and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, and grandmother
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Goodwin; sons, Dale Goodwin, Mike Goodwin and Gary Goodwin; infant great granddaughter, Sara Beth Collins; brothers, John Miller and Leon Miller; sister, Bea Rackler and longtime friends, Katherine Keeling and Geraldine Thompson. She is survived by three sons, Larry Goodwin (Belinda), Randy Goodwin (Dawn) and Bam Haddan (Wendy); four daughters, Jeannie Alexander (Wayne), Joanie Buckner(Jimmy), Joyce Payne (Jerry) and Kandy Evans; daughter-in-law, Pam Goodwin; sister, Betty Steele; 20 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren; special friend, Larry Bailey and many friends.
The funeral services were held May 26 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Jeff Rackler officiating. Burial followed at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery in Manchester.
Tullahoma Funeral Home
Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020