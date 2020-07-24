Ella Mae Lawrence died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. She was 91 years old.
Ella was born August 8, 1928 to James Madison Woods and Mattie Genevieve (Redmon) Woods in Warren County. She was the oldest of eight children and grew up in Tennessee. She married Charles Brown Lawrence in 1948 and had 3 children. She moved to Port Saint Lucie, Fla., in 1969 where she spent the remainder of her life. Ella, also affectionately known as Nanny, spent summers in TN. In both TN & FL Nanny spent her time watching her family grow and multiply.
She was a retired school teacher, energetic youth leader, and talented floral designer. She loved being outside and was able to grow anything. Her flowers were always blooming and her vegetable gardens were always nourishing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown Lawrence, her parents and her brothers, Gordon “Corkey” Woods, Mitchel Woods, and Altan Woods.
She is survived by her siblings Betty Carcuro, Charlotte Sullivan, and Felix (Linda) Woods; her children Charles “Brownie” (Brenda) Lawrence, Patrica (William) LoBrutto, Dale (Carol) Lawrence, and her daughter in law, Cora Sue Lawrence; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Brenda) Lawrence, Stephanie (Hank) Lawrence, Joseph (Belinda) Lawrence, Travis (Jody) Winder, Stephanie (Flip)Johnson, Jennifer (Khris) Krueger, Matthew LoBrutto, Thomas (Michelle) LoBrutto, David Hunt, Sarah (Joe) Perry, John Lawrence, and Dusty (Trish) Lawrence; her great grandchildren Meaghan Fulford, Jacob Lawrence, Samara Lawrence, Alivia Heath, Parker Winder, Landon Winder, Johnathon Johnson, Trenton Johnson, Dominick Johnson, Katilynn Krueger, Gabriel Krueger, Logan LoBrutto, Bailey LoBrutto, Michael Montalto, Trysten LoBrutto, Lyric LoBrutto, Thomas LoBrutto, MacKenzie LoBrutto, Madyson LoBrutto, Zoe Daniels, Bridget Daniels, Jeremiah “JJ” Daniels, Paige (Dusty) Rollins, Johnna Denzler, Kiauna Lawrence, & Karalee Lawrence; and great-great grandchildren Hunter Rollins, Forest Rollins, Dixie Rollins, and Edward Denzler; and extended family and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to visitation on Monday evening, July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Outreach of Jesus Christ Ministry, 35 Little Hurricane Road in Winchester. A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Lawrence will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Tuesday, July 28at the Morrison Cemetery in Morrison. Family is asking in lieu of flowers to make a donation in her name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.
Roselawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 26, 2020