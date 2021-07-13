Ellen T. Holt passed this life on July 6, 2021 at home with family. She was 82.
She is survived by husband Corky (William) Holt, children Bill (Debbie) Thomas, Becky (Ian) Anderson, stepchildren Anecia (Steven) Kenley, Jeremy (Rene) Holt, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ellen was a retired schoolteacher from Tullahoma City Schools and a member of First Christian Church Tullahoma.
Her body was donated to the Vanderbilt Anatomical Donation Program. An informal time of reflection will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First Christian Church Tullahoma Annex Building from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your favorite charity.
Tullahoma News – July 14, 2021