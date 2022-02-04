Eller Ruth Swinford, 84, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at her home at the age of 84.
Mrs. Swinford was born in Hillsboro to the late Tildon and Margaret Dorsett Stubblefield. During her life she worked at Wilson Golf as well as Wilson Ball. She also worked in the cafeteria at East Middle School and attended Kings Cross Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Swinford was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Swinford.
She is survived by two Sheila Copeland and Connie (Ricky) Carter; two granddaughters, Cassandra (Ken) Boyd and Tamara Carter (and fiancé Dillon Dotson); one brother, Tildon Stubblefield one sister, Elizabeth Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Robin Osara Boyd and Archie Dotson.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Collet officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022