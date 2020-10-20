Eloise Davis Sanders of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at NHC at the age of 85.
Mrs. Sanders was born in Sheridan, Arkansas to the late Freddie and Bessie Davis. She was a long-time employee and former branch manager of First National Bank and was also a charter member and organist of the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Sanders; one son, Tim Sanders; two brothers, Raymond and Conrad Davis; and one sister, Loretta Logan.
She is survived by her son, Terry Sanders and his wife Kim; daughter-in-law, Donna Sanders; grandchildren, Alex (Hanna) Sanders, Tiffany (Jacob) Hoffman, and Dylan Sanders; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Parker Sanders and Frankie Hoffman.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Schrader officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Hospice Compassus or the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 21, 2020