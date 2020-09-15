Elsie B. Ault, 98, of Tullahoma passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Ault was born in Paxton, Indiana, to her late parents, Ernie Alsman and Naomi Candace Pirtle Alsman. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was a member of Grundy Church of Christ in Tullahoma. Elsie had a self-assured confident demeanor. She was very much at peace in the world. Elsie lived in the moment finding enjoyment with the simple things of life. She stated her best piece of advice was to live a Christian life and be good and kind to all. For Elsie, that included animals which she contributed regularly to groups for their welfare. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Joann Ault Roberts and husband, Woodrow Ault.
Mrs. Ault is survived by a son-in-law, Bill Dees; brother, Ray Alsman; three nephews, Brad (Sue) Alsman, Steve (Carole) Alsman, and Dwayne (Dana) Alsman.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Phillip Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020