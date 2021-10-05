Emma Augusta Hendrick of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at her home at the age of 100.
Mrs. Hendrick was born in Wartburg, Tennessee to the late Walter and Anna Heidel Bardill. During her life she was a cafeteria worker with the Tullahoma City School System, and was also a volunteer with the Good Samaritan Community Outreach for 68 years. Mrs. Hendrick was a long-time, devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church, a 57-year member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and had made 89 different banners that have hung in the church over many years. She was also a volunteer with the Auxiliary at Harton Hospital for many years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hendrick was preceded in death by her husband, Roger G. Hendrick, Sr.; two sons, Roger Hendrick, Jr. and Larry Hendrick; two brothers, Harold Bardill and Wilburn Bardill; and one sister, Miki Rudnik.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Terry) Mathis; two sisters, Ethel Hamilton and Alice (Charles) Scott; one grandson, Adam (Amy) Hendrick; one great-grandson, Skylar Hendrick; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services were held Monday, Oct. 4 with Pastor Marty Nutter officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Emma’s memory be made to either Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or The Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Ministry, 210 E. Grundy St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021