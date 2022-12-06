Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Emma Jean Hawk Keller, 80, of Winchester, left this life on Dec. 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Emma Jean was born in Sewanee, Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1942, to D.C. Hawk and Leona Rose Hawk. Our family would be blessed if you would choose to honor her memory with a donation to any of the following organizations: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Animal Harbor, or Christ the King Anglican Church. Services were held Sunday, Dec. 4 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Fr Bill Midgett officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 7, 2022
