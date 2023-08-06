Emma Stewart Photo.jpg

Emma Jean Stewart, 89, passed away at her home on August 2, 2023. She was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Decherd to the late Webb Tate and Mary Lou Starnes Swann.

Jean was a school teacher in Tullahoma for many years and a member of the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Webb Tate and Mary Lou Starnes Swann; husband, Louis Allen Shuster; husband, Jack Stewart; sister, Bonnie Sue Hughes; brother, Frank Tate Swann. Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mickey) Gipson of Winchester; sister, Sylvia Patricia Briggs of Murfreesboro; and grandchildren Hannah Gipson, Faith Gipson (Nick) Bible, Grant (Maggie) Gipson.

