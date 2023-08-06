Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Emma Jean Stewart, 89, passed away at her home on August 2, 2023. She was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Decherd to the late Webb Tate and Mary Lou Starnes Swann.
Jean was a school teacher in Tullahoma for many years and a member of the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Webb Tate and Mary Lou Starnes Swann; husband, Louis Allen Shuster; husband, Jack Stewart; sister, Bonnie Sue Hughes; brother, Frank Tate Swann. Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mickey) Gipson of Winchester; sister, Sylvia Patricia Briggs of Murfreesboro; and grandchildren Hannah Gipson, Faith Gipson (Nick) Bible, Grant (Maggie) Gipson.
Emma Jean leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and passion for service that touched the lives of all who knew her.
For 39 years, she was a dedicated teacher, guiding and inspiring generations of young minds. Her nurturing nature and boundless patience left a mark on her students, many of whom still fondly remember her as the source of inspiration that shaped their lives. Beyond the classroom, Emma Jean's heart knew no bounds.
As a "Pink Lady" Hospital Volunteer, she brightened the lives of patients and staff alike with her infectious smile and compassionate demeanor. Her selfless dedication to helping others during their times of need exemplified her genuine and caring spirit.
Emma Jean's commitment to civic duty extended to the community as well. Every election season, she found joy in visiting with friends while assisting in the voting process.
One of the most endearing aspects of Emma Jean's life was her unique and undeniable fondness for her backyard squirrels. Her genuine love for her little friends served as a reminder of her ability to find joy in the simplest of things and her connection to the beauty of nature.
Ultimately, Emma Jean’s greatest passion was her grandchildren. She was the epitome of a doting Nannie Bell, always ready with a warm embrace, a playful game, and stories that ignited their imaginations. Her cherished role as a grandmother brought her immeasurable joy, and her grandchildren will forever hold dear the precious memories they shared with her.
We will remember her with smiles and gratitude for the many ways she enriched our lives. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched and let her love for life remind us to find joy in the simple pleasures of life.
Funeral was held Friday, Aug. 4 in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. A favorite charity of Emma Jean’s was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, Tennessee, 37398, moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 6, 2023
