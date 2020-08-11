Emma June Warren Williams, 85, of Estill Springs, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Aug. 28, 1934 in Decherd. Funeral services were held Monday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Ron Stoltzfus of Lighthouse International Fellowship of Winchester. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International-Franklin County Camp, P.O. Box 476, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020