Enzalee Painter, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Lynchburg Nursing Home.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1924 in Moore County to the late Ollie and Betty (Golden) Branch. A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed working in her flowers and cooking, especially for her family. She also sold Avon for many years. In addition to her parents, Enzalee was preceded in death by her son, James Painter; and brother, Homer Branch.
She is survived by her loving husband, J.C. Painter of Lynchburg; daughters, Louise (Richard) Stiles of Shelbyville, and Cathy (Anthony) Hatfield of Lynchburg; sons, J.C. (Annie) Painter Jr., of Tullahoma, Donnie (Brenda) Painter of Moore County, Jerry Painter of Lynchburg, and Mickey Painter of Lynchburg; sister, Jean Branch of Tullahoma, grandchildren, Kevin, Dusty, Travis, Jason, Pam, Tammy, Diane, Jamie, Angie, and Mary Beth; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Lynchburg Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 2, 2020