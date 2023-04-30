Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Eric Vincent Benjamin (1951-2023): A Pillar of Love, Compassion, and Advocacy. We honor the life and legacy of Eric Vincent Benjamin, a beloved husband, father, brother, and trailblazer at The University of the South. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 8, 1951, to Jacob and Phyllis Benjamin, Eric passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 18, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at All Saints Chapel in Sewanee. Interment will follow at University Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 30, 2023
