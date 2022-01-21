Loving mother and grandmother, Esther G. Phillips, of Tullahoma, age 81, departed her earthly bounds on Jan. 13, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1940 in Lockhart, Texas to the late John Guerra and Francis Guerra.
She is survived by four children: son, Carl Mata of Canyon, Texas; daughter, Yvonne Thye of Nashville; son, Louis Mata of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Danielle Phillips of Sacramento, California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During her life she worked as a seamstress for P.C.A. and had been a Tullahoma resident for over 20 years. She spent much of her time traveling and cross-stitching after retiring. She enjoyed antique shopping and collecting nostalgic memorabilia with her special friend, Don Carr and she will be missed dearly.
Services were held Friday, Jan. 19 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Jim Norman officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 23, 2022