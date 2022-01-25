Esther “Robin” Gaskin Johnson, 78, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton hospital.
Mrs. Robin was born on Sept. 13, 1943, to the late Wilbur Gaskin and Esther Rutland. She was a homemaker and a Marine military wife to Mr. James Johnson, Jr. Mrs. Robin enjoyed working in her flower beds, crocheting, quilting, and sewing. She and her husband, James attended the Highland Baptist Church before their declining health. Mrs. Robin also volunteered at the local foodbank, at Damron’s restaurant for the holidays, and at the Tullahoma Sr. Citizen Center with the ladies in the quilting group.
Along with her loving husband of 58 years, James, Mrs. Robin is survived by her son, James Johnson, III and his wife, Melisa; grandchildren, Tammie Cox and her husband, Joshua, and Wyatt Johnson; three great grandchildren, Aidan, Jolene, and Lachlan Cox; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home, on Friday, Jan. 28 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Funeral services, to be conducted at 1 p.m. in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel, with burial to follow in the Concord Cemetery. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022