Ethel Kyle Underwood, 84, of Winchester, passed away on April 15, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Ethel was born on May 22, 1938, in Asheville, North Carolina, to the late Marvin Olan and Lillie (Gasperson) Kyle Sr. Visitation will be Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Moore-Cortner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 19, 2023
