Etta June Gregory of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 79.
Mrs. Gregory was born in Hohenwald to the late Gratis and Anna Henley Brewer. She was a former manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken and was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Gregory; one daughter, Shearree Myers Bilbrey; one sister, Greta Adcock; and one brother, William Brewer.
She is survived by one son, Terry Gregory (wife, Rhonda); grandchildren, Jed Myers, Chelsea Hwang (husband, Ing), John Gregory, and Robert Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Hwang and Temperance Myers; two sisters, Rosie Leftwich and Bonnie Stephens; and her nephew, Troy Warfield, who was more like a son to her.
Funeral was held Sunday, June 28 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Revs. Jim Fields and Shebbie Shields officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 1, 2020