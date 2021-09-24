Eules James Cossey, 92, of Estill Springs, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 23, 1929 in Lincoln County to the late Harvey Delmer Cossey and Olive Lee Tant Cossey. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Sunday in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joseph Campbell and Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021