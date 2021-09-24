Eules James Cossey, 92, of Estill Springs, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at his residence.  He was born March 23, 1929 in Lincoln County to the late Harvey Delmer Cossey and Olive Lee Tant Cossey. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Sunday in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joseph Campbell and Chaplain Jerry Stewart officiating.  Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Eules Cossey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 26
Visitation
Sunday, September 26, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, September 26, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.