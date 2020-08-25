Eunice C. Brown, 63, of Tullahoma departed this life on Tuesday Aug. 18 at The Waters of Winchester Nursing Facility.
She was the daughter of the late Limuel Sr. and Christine Tilford. Eunice was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Wright Brown and two siblings, Marco Bright and Yvonnie Brazelton.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Shameka (Antonio) Jackson of Dechard: Shaleka Brown of Tullahoma, and Charlotte Elliott of Decherd; stepdaughter, Sherry Patton of Winchester; two sisters, Laboria (Sammie) Alexander and Charalette (Darrin) Smith, both of Murfreesboro; brother, Limuel (Dawn) Tilford, Jr. of Tullahoma; five grandchildren, TyCorey Brown, Omonetay Elliott, Jacquez Elliott, Kingston Fletcher; great-granddaughter, Zaleigh Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation, Saturday Aug. 29 at noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Grizzard officiating and Pastor Elmore Torbert as Eulogist. Interment will follow Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 26, 2020