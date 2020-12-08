Euphria Juanita Syler, daughter of the late Rev. Alfred Sterling Syler Sr., and the late Annie Maxwell Syler, departed this life on Dec. 1, 2020 at Elk River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 7 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. John Harris eulogizing. Interment followed at Winchester City Cemetery with Robert Sotherland, Willie C. Hill, Edd Hill, Nathaniel Champion, Joey White, and Ronnie Blackwell serving as pallbearers and her nephews and great-nephews serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 9, 2020