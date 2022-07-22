Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Euther M. Chesser of Tullahoma passed this life at his residence on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 97. Funeral services were held Friday, July 22 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mr. Chesser, a native of Lewis County was the son of the late Alonzo Chesser and the late Dollie Hensley Simmons. Mr. Chesser was a WW II Navy veteran proudly serving his country as a gunner on a liberty ship. He loved talking to people and sharing his experiences during the war. He was an avid reader and loved watching old John Wayne and Audie Murphy western and war movies. He attended the Christ Apostolic Church in Manchester. He was well known for traveling around Tullahoma on his scooter with an American Flag on the back and a basket on the front.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Swinford Chesser; daughters, Ellen Chesser and Gloria Moarn; brothers, Elvis and Odis Simmons and sister, Jesse Chesser Smith.
Mr. Chesser is survived by sons, Elton Chesser of Tullahoma and Ed Chesser (Deb) of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren, Dena Cole (Vernon) and Erin Evans (Justin), both of Tullahoma and great grandchildren, Trey and Kaitlyn Cole and Jackson, Dallas and Ameliah Evans.
