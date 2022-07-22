Euther Chesser

Euther Chesser

Euther M. Chesser of Tullahoma passed this life at his residence on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 97. Funeral services were held Friday, July 22 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery.

Mr. Chesser, a native of Lewis County was the son of the late Alonzo Chesser and the late Dollie Hensley Simmons. Mr. Chesser was a WW II Navy veteran proudly serving his country as a gunner on a liberty ship. He loved talking to people and sharing his experiences during the war. He was an avid reader and loved watching old John Wayne and Audie Murphy western and war movies. He attended the Christ Apostolic Church in Manchester. He was well known for traveling around Tullahoma on his scooter with an American Flag on the back and a basket on the front.

