Eva Kerr Cofer of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Tullahoma in Tullahoma. She was born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Cedar Springs.
Early in life, she worked for the Better Business Bureau in Chattanooga. Later, she loved working for Fisher-Evans Jewelers in downtown Chattanooga. Finally, she was employed in the Personnel Department of Hamilton County Schools for 19 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved being with and cooking for her family. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading. She had a beautiful singing voice and was exceptionally talented in playing the piano and the organ.
Before moving to Tullahoma, Tennessee, she was a member of the Red Bank church of Christ, and then, the White Oak church of Christ, both in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Raymond Cofer, Jr., her parents, Walter Barnes Kerr and Elizabeth White Kerr, two brothers, Fred Kerr and Joe E. Kerr, and three sisters, Mildred Walker, Evelyn Long, and Ida Pleasant. Eva is survived by one daughter, Carolyn (Dan) Thomas, Tullahoma, Tennessee, one son, Richard A. (Debra) Cofer, Marietta, Georgia, one grandson, Chuck (Ann) Thomas, Columbia Falls, Montana, one granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Cofer, Marietta, Georgia, one great-granddaughter, Madeline Thomas, Columbia Falls, Montana, one niece, Barbara (Sam) Gennoe, Chattanooga, Tennessee, three nephews, John (Pat) Pleasant, Birmingham, Alabama, Joe E. Kerr, Jr., Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mark (Pam) Pleasant, Nashville, Tennessee, and one great-nephew, Eddie Brown, Morrow, Georgia.
A very special thank you from the family goes to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Tullahoma for their excellent care of Eva. Also, the family would like to give a special thanks to Eva’s sitter, Shawn Daniel for her love, care, and compassion.
Services will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends from noon until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to COMPASSUS Hospice of Coffee County, Tullahoma.
