Eva Kerr Cofer of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Tullahoma in Tullahoma.  She was born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Cedar Springs.

Early in life, she worked for the Better Business Bureau in Chattanooga.  Later, she loved working for Fisher-Evans Jewelers in downtown Chattanooga.  Finally, she was employed in the Personnel Department of Hamilton County Schools for 19 years.  She was a loving mother and grandmother.  She loved being with and cooking for her family.  She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading.  She had a beautiful singing voice and was exceptionally talented in playing the piano and the organ.  

