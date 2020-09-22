Graveside services for Ms. Eva Marie Turner, 82, of Tullahoma were held Sunday, Sept. 20 in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with her son, Mark Turner officiating. Ms. Turner passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Rock Gate Assisted Living in Cowan.
Ms. Eva was born on Sept. 29, 1937, to the late John L. and Mildred Jean Gunn Wilkinson in Tullahoma. She was of the Baptist faith. Some her favorite pastimes included cooking, knitting, cross stitching, traveling, and enjoyed being outdoors. Ms. Eva was known to have a great fondness for her diet Sun-Drops.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Eva is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, William A. Turner, grandson, Jordan Alton Turner, brothers, Lewis, William Thomas, Coy, David, Wayne Wilkinson, sisters, Nell Matlock, Sue Zobel, Margaret Jones, Nancy Corbin, and Mary Evelyn Wilkinson. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Lee Turner and his wife, Tammy of Manchester, William Mark Turner and his wife, Debbie of Estill Springs, and Hal Von Turner of Manchester; daughters, Shannon Marie Monin and her husband, Carl of Decatur, AL, and Judy Renee Raymond and her husband, Gary, of Rawlins, WY; grandchildren, Traci, Amy, Mabel, Kenny, Whitney, Allie, Abbie, Will, Chloe, Clay, and John; great grandchildren, Catie, Turner, Weston, and Brooks.
Ms. Eva’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Rock Gate Assisted Living, and to Joyce, Gina, Jill, Janice, Paulette, Vickie, Mrs. Nellie, and especially Brenda for the love and care they have shown to their mother.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 23, 2020