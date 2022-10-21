Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Evelyn Brandon Lawson, age 97 of Beechgrove, was born on Dec. 24, 1924, to the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon, in Beechgrove. She was a member of the Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed gardening, feeding wild animals, and bookkeeping for late husband, Benton. It was said she could wire a house as good as Benton did.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Benton Lawson, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Nina McCullough. She is survived by brothers, Larry Brandon and his wife, Crystal, Monroe Brandon and his wife, Linda, and William “Bill” Brandon and his wife, Shirley; sister, Jessie Vaughn; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with John Vile officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the New Beechgrove Cemetery. Mrs. Evelyn passed away at Manchester Healthcare after an extended illness.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Evelyn had requested that memorial donations be made to the New Beechgrove Cemetery to help with its upkeep. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.