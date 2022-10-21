Evelyn Brandon Lawson, age 97 of Beechgrove, was born on Dec. 24, 1924, to the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon, in Beechgrove. She was a member of the Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed gardening, feeding wild animals, and bookkeeping for late husband, Benton. It was said she could wire a house as good as Benton did.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Benton Lawson, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Nina McCullough. She is survived by brothers, Larry Brandon and his wife, Crystal, Monroe Brandon and his wife, Linda, and William “Bill” Brandon and his wife, Shirley; sister, Jessie Vaughn; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.

