Evelyn Louise Lester, 81, passed away at her home in McMinnville after an extended illness. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 22, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Lester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.