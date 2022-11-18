Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Evelyn Lynn Garner, lovingly known as “Granny” passed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home, at the age of 72. Mrs. Garner was born in Sewanee, TN to the late John Charles and Eunice Loyd Burton. During her life, Mrs. Garner worked as a seamstress at Tennessee Apparel, and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Louis Garner. Evelyn is survived by two sons, JC Garner (Jennifer), and Jeremy Garner (Lori); one brother, Tony Dale Burton; one sister, Brenda Mansfield (Joel); and four grandchildren, Ethan, Trenton, Andrew, and Hayden.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 20, 2022
