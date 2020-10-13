Funeral services for Faye Morris Shannon, 69, of Manchester were held Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Welker Cemetery. Ms. Shannon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Ms. Shannon was born on June 4, 1951, in Tullahoma to the late Earl and Kathrine Robertson Morris. She was a homemaker who loved to work crossword puzzles, writing poetry, and is said to be an accomplished seamstress.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Shannon is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Shannon; infant son, Jeffery Shannon; brothers, Oliver, and Charles Morris; sisters, Mary Wells and Frances Crow.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Shannon; daughter, Tammy Hoover and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Lindsey Knight, Haley and Ali Hoover, August, Tyler, and Kaydan Shannon; brothers, Hubert Morris and his wife, Mary, and Robert Morris and his wife, Judy; sister, Joyce Hill; brother-in-law, Robert Crow; several nieces and nephews and extended Shannon and Morris family members. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shannon family. www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020