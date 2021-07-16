Flora Hill, 95, passed June 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a native of Tullahoma. She is the daughter of the late Walter King, Sr., and Jessie Mae King.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Walter King, Jr, Alfred Charles King and Pierce Edward King.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Mary Hill of St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorial service will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 18, 2021