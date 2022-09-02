Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Flossie Sweeton Wiggs, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Grundy County on March 30, 1947, to the late RB and Bessilen (Meeks) Sweeton Jr. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Glenn Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Shane Wiggs, Eli Wiggs, JR Graun, Chase Henderson, Dwayne Bolin, and Melvin Bolin serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 4, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Flossie Sweeton Wiggs, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.