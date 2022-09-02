Flossie Sweeton Wiggs, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Grundy County on March 30, 1947, to the late RB and Bessilen (Meeks) Sweeton Jr. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Glenn Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Shane Wiggs, Eli Wiggs, JR Graun, Chase Henderson, Dwayne Bolin, and Melvin Bolin serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 3
Visitation
Saturday, September 3, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Sep 4
Funeral Service
Sunday, September 4, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
