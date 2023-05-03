Floyd Dale Mathis, 64, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.  He was born in Tullahoma on July 29, 1958, to the late Paul Eugene Mathis and Frances Leona (Riddle) Mathis Brinkley.  Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 6
Visitation
Saturday, May 6, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
May 6
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 6, 2023
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
