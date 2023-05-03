Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Floyd Dale Mathis, 64, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born in Tullahoma on July 29, 1958, to the late Paul Eugene Mathis and Frances Leona (Riddle) Mathis Brinkley. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 3, 2023
