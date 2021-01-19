Floyd Leon Smith, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born in Tullahoma in Coffee County on March 12, 1939 to James Newton and Floy Lavena Stone Smith. His elementary schooling began at Willow Grove school in Bedford County. He went on to graduate from Tullahoma High School in 1957. After graduation, he joined the US Navy, where he completed basic training in Sanford, Florida. Leon's tour of duty was aboard the USS Saratoga, unit CV-60 from 1958-1962, after which time he returned to Tullahoma, where he was employed at Altimil, Northern Field, then ARO, Inc. (Calspan) at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee in 1966, as an Instrument Technician. Thirty-two years later he retired. Leon was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma and was a lay speaker at several Methodist churches in the area. He enjoyed going to dirt track races, but his real enjoyment was raising mules and horses and going on trail rides.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Linda Riggins Smith, a son, Lannie Riggins Smith (Terra) of Manchester, a daughter, Laurel Leigh Smith of Antioch, three granddaughters, Bethany Ann Crabtree, Alyvia Nichole Smith, Libby Trail, two great granddaughters, Emily and Abigale Crabtree, and one brother, Curtis Smith (Diane). The family wishes to express gratitude to all of the staff, nurses, and personal assistants at Compassus Hospice, especially Natasha Atkins and Sherri Jacocks. Thank you also to the staff of Suncrest Health, especially to Joanna Buckner and Teresa Martin, whose wonderful care and compassion are deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to First United Methodist of Tullahoma or The Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021