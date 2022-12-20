Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Pendergraff, age 66 of Estill Springs, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 16, 2022. Tommy was born on April 7, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late John William “J.W.” and Nancy Mae (Teters) Pendergraff. Tommy was working at Fischer Stainless Steele Tubing USA and had previously worked for Batesville Casket Company for over twenty two years. Tommy was an outgoing person, who devoted his time to helping others. He was current president of the Estill Springs Lions Club, volunteer with Helping Hands of Estill Springs, retired lieutenant of the Estill Springs Fire Department, former Alderman of the City of Estill Springs, Jack Daniels squire, and affiliated with many other organizations thru out the community.

In his spare time, you would find him watching Nascar and the UT Vols, smoking BBQ, playing golf when he could and traveling to various places being a DJ with his wife and brothers. Tommy was devoted to his family and a faithful member of Estill Spring Nazarene Church.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.