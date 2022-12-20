Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Floyd Thomas “Tommy” Pendergraff, age 66 of Estill Springs, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 16, 2022. Tommy was born on April 7, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late John William “J.W.” and Nancy Mae (Teters) Pendergraff. Tommy was working at Fischer Stainless Steele Tubing USA and had previously worked for Batesville Casket Company for over twenty two years. Tommy was an outgoing person, who devoted his time to helping others. He was current president of the Estill Springs Lions Club, volunteer with Helping Hands of Estill Springs, retired lieutenant of the Estill Springs Fire Department, former Alderman of the City of Estill Springs, Jack Daniels squire, and affiliated with many other organizations thru out the community.
In his spare time, you would find him watching Nascar and the UT Vols, smoking BBQ, playing golf when he could and traveling to various places being a DJ with his wife and brothers. Tommy was devoted to his family and a faithful member of Estill Spring Nazarene Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Gary Pendergraff. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Deta Perry Pendergraff; sons, Brian (Shannon) Pendergraff and Brad (Kim) Pendergraff; grandchildren, Christopher, Sydnee, Zak, Savana, Skylar, Dakota, and Darla; siblings, Shirley Hickertz, Brenda Wells, Ricky (Amanda) Pendergraff, Bruce Pendergraff, Daryl Pendergraff, Cathy (Gary) Frame and David (Debbie) Pendergraff; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Estill Springs Nazarene Church. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2 p.m at Estill Springs Nazarene Church with Dr. Ron McCormack and Pastor Tim Parson officiating. Interment will follow in Estill Springs City Cemetery with Ricky Pendergraff, Daryl Pendergraff, Bruce Pendergraff, David Pendergraff, Christopher Pendergraff and Zak Pendergraff all serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Estill Springs Lions Club, P.O. Box 516, Estill Springs, TN 37330 or the Estill Spring Nazarene Church Building Fund, 105 Flower Lane Dr, Estill Springs, TN 37330.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
