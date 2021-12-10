Graveside services for Forrest Leon Frame, 92, of Tullahoma, were held Thursday, Dec. 9 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Frame passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence in Tullahoma.
Forrest was born in Moore County on Sept. 24, 1929, the son of the late Rufus and Mary Jane Frame. He was an electrician at AEDC for over 30 years, and he was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. As well as working for AEDC, Forrest also enjoyed working on the farm and running 3 Way Market. He was a county commissioner for several years. Forrest was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Forrest is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Robbie Frame; brother, R.W. Frame; sisters, Joyce Lesley, Ophelia Brazier, and Evelyn Thomas.
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Frame; sisters, Peggy Bobo, Virginia Amacher, and Annie Lou Tomlin; grandchildren, Forrest Craig Wilson, Kattie Jo Grider, and Fred B. Grider IV “Luke”, Becca Moyer Grider; great-grandson, Liam Grider.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 12, 2021