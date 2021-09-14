Frances B. Davison, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 89.
Mrs. Davison was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late James and Clara Webb Belew. She was a founding member of the Bel-Aire/Cedar Lane Church of Christ, was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed quilting, crochet, cooking and playing cards. She loved her family fiercely and her Lord even more. During her life, she and her husband also owned and operated Big Star Grocery in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davison was preceded in death by her husband G. Ray Davison; and one brother, Thomas Belew.
She is survived by three daughters, Glenda (Phil) Gatto, Theresa (Charlie) Lyle, and Tammy (Ron) Turner; one brother, Bill (Karen) Belew; grandchildren, Angie (Danny) Maxie, Tiffany (David) Bryson, Morgan (Brandon) Turner, Chase (Anne) Lyle, Traci (Bo) Boswell, and Amy (Ken) Canary; great-grandchildren, Faith, Josh, Maddi, Riley, Eli, Matt, Eme, Trevor, Blakely, Beckham, Brynn, Turner, Weston, and Katie; and great-great grandchildren, Bella and Luca.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane with Pat Allison and Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021