Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Frances Dianne Ferrell, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born in Lincoln County on March 8, 1949, to the late James L. and Jewel Ann (Logan) Ward. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Oaklawn Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Ray Gardner and Johnny Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church Library, Isaiah House 117, Blue Monarch, or the Gideons.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.