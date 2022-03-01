Frances Elaine Matlock, 86, of Mulberry, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.  She was born on July 24, 1935, in Robertson County, Tennessee to the late Richard Thurman and Edith (Fagg) Huddleston. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness.org

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.