Frances Elaine Matlock, 86, of Mulberry, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. She was born on July 24, 1935, in Robertson County, Tennessee to the late Richard Thurman and Edith (Fagg) Huddleston. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness.org.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022