Frances Elizabeth Cowan Pistole, 86, of Shelbyville, formerly of Franklin County, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Frances was born on May 31, 1936, in Madison, now known as Nashville, to the late Benjamin “B.A.” and Helen (Hall) Cowan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 18, 2022
