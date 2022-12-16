Frances Elizabeth Cowan Pistole, 86, of Shelbyville, formerly of Franklin County, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Frances was born on May 31, 1936, in Madison, now known as Nashville, to the late Benjamin “B.A.” and Helen (Hall) Cowan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Frances Elizabeth Cowan Pistole, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Visitation
Sunday, December 18, 2022
1:00PM-4:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Funeral Service
Monday, December 19, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.