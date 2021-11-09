Frances “Fran” Gilbert Armitage of Estill Springs passed this life on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Vanderbilt Harton Healthcare at the age of 85.
Mrs. Armitage was born in Manchester to the late Reed F. and Cleo Carroll Gilbert. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Armitage was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barry Armitage; and three brothers, Robert, Roy, and Reed Gilbert.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Ghea; one daughter, Judith Pauli; two grandchildren, Amanda Pauli Gill, and Andrew Pauli; and two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Ashley.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Burial took place at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021