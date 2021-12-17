Frances Irene Clark, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Sept. 23, 1934, to the late Joe and Villa D. (Weaver) Stewart. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Spencer and Rev. Wanda Spencer officiating.  Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Winchester First United Methodist Church Music Ministry.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 19, 2021

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.