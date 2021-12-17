Frances Irene Clark, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on Sept. 23, 1934, to the late Joe and Villa D. (Weaver) Stewart. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. David Spencer and Rev. Wanda Spencer officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Winchester First United Methodist Church Music Ministry.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 19, 2021