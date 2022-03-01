Frances Kay Hazelton, of Richfield Springs, New York, passed this life on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 78.
Mrs. Hazelton was born in Cooperstown, New York to the late Donald and Helen Mateunas Butler. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hazelton was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Hazelton; two sisters, Marian Grimm and Sally Danials; and two brothers, Stephen Butler and Mark Butler.
Mrs. Hazelton is survived by four children, Brian (Helen) Hazelton, Brenda (Edward) Lavieri, Lisa Hazelton (Michael Grantham), and Pamela Hazelton (Joseph Monks); special friend, Donna Sims; two sisters, Lisa Ellsworth and Rita Hann; one brother, John Butler; grandchildren, Joshua (Noel) Burton, Dene’ Stephenson, Seth Stephenson, Jeremy (Amber) Grantham, and Brianna Grantham; great-grandchildren, Colt, Marissa, Peighton, Bolton, Bentley, Jaxen, and Bonnie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to eithers the American Legion Auxiliary Post 43, the Tullahoma D.A.R. or the Richfield Springs Historical Society.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022