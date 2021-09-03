Frances Louise Marshall Logan, 92, of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was born Oct. 30, 1928 in Lincoln County to the late William Quincy Marshall and Ruby Brown Marshall. Funeral services were held Friday with Tom Harrison officiating. Interment will be at Booneville Cemetery with Brian Logan, Duane Peoples, Jeremey Wood, Jason Brown, Clint Goodwin and Drew Barnett serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Camp Joy.
Jennings Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 5, 2021