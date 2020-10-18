Frances Ruth Winland Faulkner of Tullahoma, passed away at home in the Twin Oaks Community on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 88.
Mrs. Faulkner was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Clarence M. and Ruth Hasty Winland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy T. Faulkner Sr.; and her brother, Clarence Roger Winland and his wife, Edith Franklin Winland.
Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her son, Billy T. Faulkner II and his wife Martha; granddaughter, Maggie Ruth Faulkner; great-grandson, Kennon Liam Hale; nephews, Danny Lee Winland and Roger Dale Winland; sister-in-law, Betty June Whitsett; and brother-in-law, Joe Dixon Faulkner and his wife, Debbie.
Mrs. Faulkner was a member of Forrest Mills Methodist church and was a homemaker and caregiver for her family. She loved playing her piano, working crossword puzzles and painting. Her passion was enjoying nature and wild life in the woods around her home. She never lived a day without a pet to love. Mrs. Faulkner was instrumental in establishing Project Help at the Center Grove-Winchester Springs Water Utility.
A private graveside service was held at Booneville Cemetery in Lincoln County with David Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Coffee County Humane Society or to any Utility Project Help.
