Frank Hamilton Vanzant, 74, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Franklin County, he was born on August 10, 1948, to the late M.L. and Mary (Maurer) Vanzant. Frank graduated from the University of Tennessee with a master’s degree, as well as an Ed.S. Degree. He taught for fourteen years at Franklin County High School and at Tullahoma High School for thirty-one years. After forty-five years of teaching math in public schools, he retired in 2018. Frank was an active member in his community and was an organizer of the Taylor Creek Greenway in Estill Springs, as well as a member of the Estill Springs Lion Club. A dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs where he served as a Deacon, he enjoyed working with the church children’s programs, Wednesday night activities, and “Team Kid.” In his leisure time, he enjoyed planning the next trip for him and his wife, Sylvia. Some of their favorites included: Alaska, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, but they also enjoyed trips to the Smoky Mountains. He also enjoyed working in the yard and creating stained glass. Frank was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan and enjoyed cheering for the Volunteers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Glenn Vanzant and Ronnie Vanzant. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of fifty years, Sylvia Vanzant of Estill Spring; children, Jennifer Vanzant (Richard) Howard of Chattanooga, Karen Vanzant (Christopher) King of Tullahoma, and David Andrew (Alison) Vanzant of Chattanooga; and grandson, Elliott King of Tullahoma.
A celebration of life was held Tuesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
