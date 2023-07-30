FrankPassarelloPaperandFolders.jpg

Frank Joseph Passarello, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Passarello and Christine Gaipa Passarello. At a very young age it was already established that his passion was flying. He was accepted into Lewis College of Science and Technology at age 16 where he completed his last two years of high school and his first two years of college. His attendance at Lewis College provided his flight instruction such that he was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois. Frank’s career in the United States Air Force spanned 30 years including a tour in Vietnam where he logged 416 combat flying hours. He also had a tour at AEDC as the Director of Tests from 1971-1975. He retired from the Air Force as a Full Colonel having logged more than 5,500 flight hours of which 1,000 were as a flight instructor.

