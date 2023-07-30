Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Frank Joseph Passarello, of Tullahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Passarello and Christine Gaipa Passarello. At a very young age it was already established that his passion was flying. He was accepted into Lewis College of Science and Technology at age 16 where he completed his last two years of high school and his first two years of college. His attendance at Lewis College provided his flight instruction such that he was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois. Frank’s career in the United States Air Force spanned 30 years including a tour in Vietnam where he logged 416 combat flying hours. He also had a tour at AEDC as the Director of Tests from 1971-1975. He retired from the Air Force as a Full Colonel having logged more than 5,500 flight hours of which 1,000 were as a flight instructor.
He had an additional 30-year career as a flight instructor at the Tullahoma Regional Airport as he was unwilling to give up his passion for flying. He logged 8,200 hours of instructional flight time in addition to his responsibilities managing the airport. When Frank was not flying his passions included playing golf and watching football. He was also a member of Rotary and a devoted member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Frank was an honorable man who instilled a dedication to God, Family, Country and the value of hard work to his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Passarello, whom he was devoted to for 63 years and is now reunited with in Eternity; and two brothers, Joseph and Anthony Passarello. He is survived by two daughters, Karen (Greg) Roe, and Lauren Passarello; two sons, Stephen (Laura) Passarello, and Dr. Michael (Kelly) Passarello; grandchildren, Brian, Tim, Eric, Kevin, Christie, Nick, Erica, Matt, Mike, Erin, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew, and M.J.; and great-grandchildren, Henley, Bennett, Weston, Everett, Lennox, Winnie, Lily, Levi, Luka, Coen, and Van.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with a funeral mass to immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Frank's memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
