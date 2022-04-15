Frank Kevin Sample, 65, of Estill Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Medical Center.
A native of Franklin County, Kevin was born on September 10, 1956, in Winchester to the late Charles Royston and Sara Louise (Clark) Sample. Kevin served his country in the United States Army. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a service manager for John Deere. Kevin enjoyed listening to country music, playing his guitar, and fishing. He also enjoyed going fishing and cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers. Kevin will be remembered for his happy and loving nature, always being the “Life of the Party,” and the cherished memories of time spent with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Sample; and brother, John I. Sample.
Kevin is survived by his loving siblings, Sara Ann Stephens (Allin), Gloria Catherine Rackley, Charles Randall Sample (Genny), Thomas Darrell Sample (Nancy), Rebecca Rhea Carr, and Tracy Lee Sample; several nieces and nephews; son, Brandon Sample; and daughter, Holly Sample Jensen.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 15 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 17, 2022