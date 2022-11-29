Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Franklin Delano Walker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 86.
Mr. Walker was born in Belvidere to the late Frank and Kathleen Eddy Walker. During his life he worked in Quality Control at Jack Daniels and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Anne Hardy Walker; one brother, Ray Walker; two nephews, Carl Walker and Brad Lamons; and brother-in-law, Jack Lamons. He is survived by his wife, Marie Moorehead Walker; sons, Steve (Becky) Walker, Mike (Suzanne) Walker, Jack Walker, and Scott (Tara) Parks; one sister, Nancy Lamons; grandchildren, Douglas Walker, Dalton (Savannah) Walker, Hayden Walker, Bradley Walker, Hardy Walker, Caroline Walker, Emily Parks, and Sawyer Parks; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Walker.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 28 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Philip Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mr. Walker's memory be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Grundy Street Church of Christ.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
