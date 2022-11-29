walker.jpg

Franklin Delano Walker

Franklin Delano Walker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 86.

Mr. Walker was born in Belvidere to the late Frank and Kathleen Eddy Walker. During his life he worked in Quality Control at Jack Daniels and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Anne Hardy Walker; one brother, Ray Walker; two nephews, Carl Walker and Brad Lamons; and brother-in-law, Jack Lamons. He is survived by his wife, Marie Moorehead Walker; sons, Steve (Becky) Walker, Mike (Suzanne) Walker, Jack Walker, and Scott (Tara) Parks; one sister, Nancy Lamons; grandchildren, Douglas Walker, Dalton (Savannah) Walker, Hayden Walker, Bradley Walker, Hardy Walker, Caroline Walker, Emily Parks, and Sawyer Parks; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Walker.

