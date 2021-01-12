Fred Eugene Brown, 95, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  He was born in McMinnville on June 7, 1925 to the late Edgar and Jesse (Pepper) Brown. A graveside service was held Sunday, Jan. 10at Mullins Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 13, 2021

