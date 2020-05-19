Fred L. Stephens, 78, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin County on June 23, 1941. Visitation will be from 5to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Chuck Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Keith Springs Cemetery. If you would like to send a Hug from Home please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 20, 2020