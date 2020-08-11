Graveside services for Fred R. Ferrell, 58, of Tullahoma, were conducted on Monday, Aug. 10, at Bethany Cemetery. Mr. Ferrell passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monteagle. Fred was born in Tullahoma on May 22, 1962, the son of the late Lonnie and Ozell Ferrell.
In addition to his parents, Fred is also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Lonnie Ferrell, one brother-in-law, Martin Luttrell. He is survived by four sisters, Mae Phillips (Bob), Janie Luttrell, Marie Owens (Jim), and Gloria Cleek (Randy); great-nieces, Starlit and Angel Cleek; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferrell Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020